Jayalalithaa death case; probe panel tells Panneerselvam to appear on March 21

The Arumugasamy Commission, which is probing into the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has summoned AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam to appear before it on March 21. The death of the former AIADMK chief has been the subject of the commission’s investigation. Over 154 people have been questioned so far, including doctors, nurses, Jayalalithaa’s staff, and others.

The commission had earlier summoned O Panneerselvam, who had demanded the formation of a commission to investigate the mystery surrounding Jayalalithaa’s death. He had, however, requested additional time to appear before the commission. O Panneerselvam, the former deputy chief minister, has received a new summons.

The Tamil Nadu government formed a commission led by Justice Arumugasamy to investigate into the causes related to the death of AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa.