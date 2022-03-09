Paraglider loses balance in Himachal Pradesh, tourist and helper killed

A paragliding mishap killed two people and wounded another on Tuesday in Bir Billing, Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred about 4.30 pm when Akash Aggarwal and his pilot Vikas Kapoor were taking off on a paraglider.

According to police, helper Rakesh Kumar entangled in a rope while pushing the glider, causing the glider to lose balance and both Aggarwal and Kumar to fall from a height of 25-30 feet and died on the spot.

The pilot was also injured and was taken to the hospital. The relatives of the deceased were notified and a criminal complaint has been filed.

Kangra Superintendent of Police K Sharma stated that the police were reviewing the footage from the video camera connected to the paraglider. The pilot’s logbook is also being scrutinised for his flying experience. Several paraglider incidents have been reported in the region in recent years.