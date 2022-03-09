PMK student union asks theatres not to screen Suriya’s latest film ‘ET’

The feud between actor Suriya and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has revived ahead of the release of latter’s forthcoming film ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’. The film will be released in theatres On March 10.

Cuddalore district secretary of PMK, Vijayvarman has written to the Theatre Owners’ Association in the district, requesting not to screen the film ‘ET’ on theatres.

The letter reiterates the party opposition to Suriya’s film Jai Bhim, which was released in 2021, directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by 2D Entertainment. The life of members of the Irular group was shown in the film Jai Bhim, which was based on a true tale.

According to PMK cadres and leaders, the way the Vanniyar community was represented in the film was an attempt to defame them. ‘The police sub-inspector in the film, Jai Bheem has been labelled a casteist… and by putting the community’s sign, agni kalasam, in his home, they’ve also painted the entire Vanniyar community as casteists’, the PMK leader stated in the letter.

He added that the film was intended to create caste rifts between Vanniyar and Irular community people but they live in communal peace. ‘On behalf of PMK and the Vanniyar Sangam, I request that actor Surya’s films not be screened in the Cuddalore district until he publicly apologises to the people of the Vanniyar community for portraying them derogatorily’, the PMK student union added.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan, starring Suriya and Priyanka Mohan, was directed by Pandiraj. Arul Mohan, Vinai Rai, Sathyaraj, and Saranya Ponvannan also feature in the film. The release date of the film was moved back from February 4 to March 10 owing to the third wave of COVID-19.

The film will be released in Tamil, as well as Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada dubbed versions. Previous Suriya films, such as Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, debuted on Amazon Prime Video. ET will mark the actor’s first pan-India theatrical release.