Rishi Kapoor’s last movie ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ to be OTT released, out on March 31

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor’s last movie ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, will be released on the OTT platform- Amazon prime, on March 31. Rishi had shot for most of ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ with Juhi Chawla at the beginning of 2020. After his demise, the film’s producers roped in actor Paresh Rawal to fill in Rishi Kapoor’s shoes and complete the rest of the shoot.

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures. The film is touted as a light-hearted coming-of-age story.

According to Ritesh Sidhwani, Co-Founder, Excel Entertainment, Sharmaji Namkeen is a slice-of-life story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary pursuit to find a new meaning in life. ‘We are humbled and thankful to work with the legendary actor, the Late Rishi Kapoor, for this epic family entertainer, which remains his last onscreen portrayal’, Sidhwani said.

‘The movie is our tribute to his commanding stardom and charm and we are happy to add another milestone to our robust collaboration with Prime Video’, he added.