Ruckus during Guv speech; 2 Bengal BJP MLAs suspended for rest of the budget session

BJP MPs Sudip Mukhopadhyay and Mihir Goswami were barred from attending the West Bengal assembly for the rest of the budget session for disturbing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s inauguration speech.

Speaker Biman Banerjee put the motion to a vote, which was brought by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee and sought the suspension of the BJP MLAs for the rest of the current session of the House.

Chatterjee, who moved the motion in the Assembly, claimed that during the governor’s presentation on March 7, Goswami, who represents Natabari, and Mukhopadhyay, who represents Purulia, had engaged in sloganeering, waving placards, and creating ruckus. By voice voting, the motion was passed. The governor had tabled his address on that day, reading the first and last lines of his speech in the midst of the opposition BJP’s din.