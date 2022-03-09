Singer-YouTuber Lil Bo Weep dies at the age of 22, father says ‘she couldn’t fight anymore’

Australian singer- YouTuber Lil Bo Weep died at the age of 22. Her father Matthew Schofield confirmed her demise on Sunday.

According to him, Lil Bo Weep, whose real name was Winona Lisa Green died of ‘depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction’.

‘This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT [Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade] but broken’, her father wrote on Facebook.

Schofield further said, ‘She fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight anymore and we lost her. As her dad, I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter, and my best friend that I love so so much’.

In 2015, Lil Bo Weep began her musical adventure on SoundCloud. Her first hit ‘Codependency’ received five million streams, while her follow-up ‘Not OK But It’s OK’ received over 12 million.

Lil Bo Weep shared a tearful video last week about how she lost her kid around this time last year. In an Instagram video, she stated she wanted to hold a memorial ceremony for her late kid and asked if anybody in Adelaide would be kind enough to do it for her and alongside her.

Many fans and colleagues have paid tribute to the singer.

can’t believe lil bo weep is dead my heart is heavy — angel ? (@ddumbification) March 6, 2022

Rest In Peace you will be missed ? Make sure y’all check in on your friends and family you never know when they could depart this world you will be missed Lil Bo Weep thank you for your music thank you for being such an inspiration to so many ?? pic.twitter.com/wBoRwwWjBX — Shikerria? (@Shikerria8) March 6, 2022