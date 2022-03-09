Supreme Court grants bail to AG Perarivalan in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

The Supreme Court granted bail to AG Perarivalan, the assassination convict of Rajiv Gandhi, on Wednesday. while his plea to the President of India for the remission of his life sentence is pending.

Perarivalan would have to follow the conditions of his parole and report to the local police officer once a month, according to the SC order. He is also prohibited from leaving his hometown of Jholarpetai, around 100 kilometres from Chennai, without first reporting to the police.

Perarivalan is serving a life sentence for his involvement in the killing of Rajiv Gandhi. He has spent the last 30 years in prison.