Teen called on pretext of job, raped by Ex- IB officer in Delhi

New Delhi: A 17-year-old girl in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi was allegedly raped by a 60-year-old former Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, after being called on the pretext of providing a job to her, the Delhi Police informed on Wednesday. The accused raped the minor at a hotel in Karol Bagh where she was called on the pretext of getting a job.
After the incident, the victim went home and registered a complaint at Karol Bagh Police Station. The Delhi Police registered a case under POCSO Act and other relevant sections. Police officials said that the accused is absconding after the incident, and added that further investigation on the matter is underway.
