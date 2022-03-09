Telangana government to filling up of 9,142 vacant posts says CM

K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), the Telugu Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chairman and Telangana Chief Minister, announced the filling of 91,142 vacant jobs in the state on Wednesday, March 9. He made the statement during the Telangana legislative assembly’s ongoing budget session. The opposition has criticized KCR for his handling of job notifications and the state’s unemployment rate.

KCR said, ‘The government proposes to fill up 2,020 teaching posts and 2,774 non-teaching posts in the Universities,’ KCR announced to the Assembly that 91,147 government jobs will be filled soon. According to him, under the new zonal policy, 95% of jobs will be reserved for locals and only 5% for the open category.

Notifications will be sent for 80,039 jobs and 11,103 contract jobs will be regularized, KCR said. The CM also announced that the maximum age limit for applying for government jobs will be raised. The maximum age limit for government jobs (excluding police) is now 44 years for OC, 49 years for SC, ST, and BC, 54 years for physically challenged people, and 47 years for ex-servicemen.