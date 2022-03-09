‘There must be something special about turning 66!’ Tharoor says about his birthday wish from Amit Shah

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress leader, said on Wednesday that he received a call from Union Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of Tharoor’s birthday. The Congress leader was not expecting the call from the Union home minister. ‘There must be something special about turning 66! Most grateful for the kind words,’ Tharoor sent out a tweet.

PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind both wished the Congress leader a happy birthday. ‘I was touched to receive Narendra Modiji’s thoughtful greetings. In making these courtesy and kindness gestures, he is always gracious’ Tharoor added on his tweet.

PM Modi prayed for Tharoor’s peace and happiness in his letter to him. ‘Birthdays are a special occasion for reminiscing about the past. At the same time, it is a day that inspires us to take on our duties to our family, society, and country with new enthusiasm’ the letter reads.