TN students returning from Ukraine thank Indian govt, Stalin for timely evacuation

Several Tamil Nadu students who were studying in Ukraine have returned home safely. Chief Minister MK Stalin met with a group of students in Tirunelveli who he had spoken with via video conferencing while they were in Ukraine during the war.

Students expressed gratitude to the Indian government and Chief Minister Stalin for the timely evacuation. When CM Stalin asked about their travel, the students replied that they had struggled for two days and that the Indian government had taken care of them after crossing the border.

The students also said that they were in contact with state government officials during their travel. One of the students thanked CM Stalin for allowing the Tamil Nadu and Kerala students to be evacuated early. CM Stalin said that it was his responsibility.