22-year-old cricketer Rahul Chahar marries longtime girlfriend Ishani in Goa

On Wednesday, India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar married his long-time girlfriend Ishani in a lavish wedding in Goa. The 22-year-old took to his social media handle to post images from his wedding.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Rahul wrote, ‘Complementing and completing each other. We can’t thank our family and friends enough for making this day so special. Also, a huge shoutout to the entire team at Goa for making this wedding a dream’.

As soon as the post was shared, congratulatory messages streamed in for the cricketer and his bride from their colleagues, fans and followers.

Rahul Chahar also uploaded a video from their Mehendi ceremony with the caption: ‘Beginning of the semi-finals of forever with this colourful mehndi, happened last night. As we say love is blooming!!’

Also Read: Ashneer Grover, wife Madhuri pay Rs 8.2 crore advance tax: Report

Rahul Chahar, who last played for India in the T20 World Cup last year, will be a member of the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. He was bought for Rs 5.25 crore by PBKS. In his short career, Chahar has played one ODI and six T20Is for India.