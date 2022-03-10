Akhilesh Yadav’s message to his party members on UP counting day after EVM row

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav thanked party workers as counting for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 begins. According to initial reports, the BJP is leading in Uttar Pradesh.

‘The test is yet to be complete. The time has come now for decisions. My heartfelt thanks to every worker, supporter, leader, office bearer and well-wishers of the Samajwadi Party and alliance for being alert and active, day and night, at counting centers,’ Mr Yadav tweeted in response to allegations that some elements attempted to steal electronic voting machines, or EVMs, from a strong room in Uttar Pradesh. Mr Yadav tweeted, ‘Sepoys of democracy return only with a certificate of victory.’

Mr Yadav alleged the BJP was attempting to defraud him. ‘Treat the counting centres as the pilgrimage of democracy. Go there and stand firm,’ he said. ‘The SP alliance is winning, that is why the BJP is trying to commit fraud’ he added.