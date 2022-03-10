Aman Singh gets interim anticipatory bail in Singhu lynching case

Punjab and Haryana High Court granted interim anticipatory bail to a Nihang Sikh member accused of lynching Lakhbir Singh during last year’s farmers’ protests in Singhu.

Aman Singh was arrested and charged with murder at the Kundli police station in Sonipat, Haryana. On November 16, he sought for anticipatory bail, which was rejected by the Sonipat court. Singh then requested interim anticipatory bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The petitioner claimed that he was falsely convicted in the case and that his name only appeared in the FIR after the disclosure statement of other accused arrested in the case.

On Wednesday, the high court granted Aman Singh interim bail and ordered him to cooperate with the investigation of the case, adjourning the case till July.