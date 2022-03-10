Arvind Kejriwal should be the PM as AAP is a National Force now – Raghav Chadha

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) racked up a stunning victory in Punjab, wiping out the Congress and taking the state’s second after Delhi, the party’s Raghav Chaddha said that the AAP has ‘now become a national party’ and will soon replace the Congress as the country’s main opposition.

‘I see AAP becoming a national force. AAP is going to be the national and natural replacement of the Congress,’ Raghav Chaddha said. ‘It is a tremendous day for AAP as a party, because today we have become a national party. We are no longer a regional party. May the almighty bless us and Arvind Kejriwal. May he lead the nation one day,’he added.

He noted that the BJP took ‘much more time’ to win two states than the AAP, which was founded in 2012. AAP crossed the half-way mark two hours into the counting of votes, leaving the ruling Congress far behind.

‘The people of Punjab have seen the Kejriwal model of governance and they want to try it out. For five decades, those who have kept the people of Punjab without the amenities they deserve and those who thought they would rule forever have now been thrown out. The people decided to teach them a lesson,’ said Mr Chaddha, who famously sang AAP’s campaign song ‘Ik Mauka Kejriwal Nu (Give Kejriwal a Chance),’