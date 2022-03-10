DMK Rajya Sabha MP’s son killed in road accident

Rakesh, the 22-year-old son of NR Elangovan, a Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), died in a road accident on Thursday. The minister’s son was travelling from Puducherry to Chennai along with one other passenger.

Rakesh was killed and another passenger is seriously injured when the vehicle hit on a road divider. More information on the incident is awaited.

In 2020, NR Elangovan, a former senior advocate, was elected to the Rajya Sabha representing Tamil Nadu. He is now serving his first term in office.