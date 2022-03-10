Goa elections; BJP’s Pramod sawant prays at party office

Pramod Sawant of the BJP has come at the BJP’s Goa office as the coastal state’s votes are being counted. Mr Sawant was seen offering prayers at the BJP office in a visual. The party has stated that it is confident in receiving support from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, or MGP, in the state of Maharashtra, because the two parties are ‘ideologically aligned.’

The BJP’s ties with the MGP soured in 2019 when two MGP ministers were removed from Mr Sawant’s state cabinet. The majority of exit polls in Goa predicted a hung house, leading political parties to prepare strategies based on several post-result scenarios.