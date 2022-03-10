Good things don’t last in politics! Lobbying started in Kerala Congress ;

The decision of Congress leader AK Antony not to seek re-election to the Rajya Sabha has created an opening for a new face. In Kerala, Congress leaders have already begun fighting for the one seat that the party can win out of three total seats in the election.

On March 31, elections will be held. Mullappally Ramachandran, the former president of the KPCC, is one of the senior leaders contesting for the single seat. Senior leader K V Thomas, a former Lok Sabha MP, is among those who have expressed interest. In a press conference, he stated that he would like to run for the seat.

‘As a public servant, I have vast experience. The party will make the final decision on the candidate’ KV Thomas remarked. Thomas has been considered for key positions before being denied a chance in the last minute.There are also leaders who have flatly refused to have their names linked to the seat in any way. VM Sudheeran, the former president of the KPCC, is one of them.