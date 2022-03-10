India launch date of electric motorcycle Rorr announced: Know the features and price

Bangalore: Oben Electric, an electric vehicle start-up based in Bangalore announced that it will launch its its first electric motorcycle Rorr, in India on March 15. The new electric bike has been entirely designed, developed and manufactured in India.

The new bike is powered by fixed battery pack. It offers a top speed of 100 kmph. The bike can run up to 200 kilometres on a single charge. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 in just 3 seconds. It has a charging time of 2 hours from a fast charger. The new bike will be priced between Rs 1 lakh to 1.50 lakh.

Oben Electric is founded by Madhumita and Dinkar Agrawal in 2020. It is backed by UP-based ‘We Founders Circle’. It recently received fresh funding from Krishna Bhupal, Board Member GVK Power & Infra, Shajikumar Devakar, Executive Director, IIFL Wealth & other investors. Till now, the company has raised a total of Rs 18,67,88,380 through VC funding.