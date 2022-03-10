Japan’s ‘killing stone’ splits, triggers panic among superstitious believers

Superstitious believers took to their social media handle to express their fears of an evil demon after a renowned volcanic rock, dubbed the ‘killing stone’, was discovered split in two in Japan.

According to Japanese legend, the Sessho-Seki, or killing stone, contains the transformed corpse of a lovely woman called Tamamo-no-Mae. The woman was a disguised demonic nine-tailed fox who was part of a feudal landlord’s covert conspiracy to murder Emperor Toba.

The spirit of the fox was subsequently transported to a stone in Tochigi, Japan, near Tokyo. The rock is thought to have been shattered many years ago, and the demon was exorcised by a Buddhist monk, who then spread fragments of the rock around Japan. However, many people think that the spirit’s abode is still on the slopes of the volcano Mount Nasu. Superstition claims that anyone who comes into contact with the stone will die.

Visitors who came upon the broken stone posted their horrific experiences on social media. ‘I came alone to Sesshoseki, where the legend of the nine-tailed fox remains. The big rock in the middle wrapped around with a rope is that …It was supposed to be, but the rock was split in half and the rope was also detached. If it’s a manga, it’s a pattern that the seal is broken and it’s possessed by the nine-tailed fox, and I feel like I’ve seen something that shouldn’t be seen’, reads the translation of the tweet in Japanese.

Also Read: Now what! Woman with 2 uteruses gives birth twice in one year

As per local media, the stone may have broken as rainfall seeped into its fissures, causing it to break and the crack first surfaced some years ago. Reportedly, local and national government authorities will determine what happens to the stone now. One of the officials was cited as saying that he wanted it to be restored to its previous state.

Well that just adds more bad vibes to the world. Read about the Sessho-seki 'killing stone' which has split…who knows what will happen next via @justinmccurry & @guardian https://t.co/u01dNKBp4k#Japan #travel https://t.co/EYOYODnpUN — InsideJapan Tours (@InsideJapan) March 7, 2022

Japan's "Killing Stone", known in legend for containing the spirit of a nine-tailed fox demon, has split in half. Let's just add that to the pile along with every other disaster the world is facing right now. pic.twitter.com/ZgoDq8RRfT — Jules Lavisham (@profjules) March 7, 2022

Japan’s Killing Stone brakes open releasing the demon that has been trapped inside for 1000 years. The demon when it arrives in 2022 pic.twitter.com/AmyvLMVfQA — Chuck Grassley's Pidgin (@ChucksPidgin) March 8, 2022