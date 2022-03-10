J&K Police arrests drug peddlers with 1.9 kg marijuana in Poonch

In the fight against drugs and psychotropic substances, the Mendhar police in Jammu and Kashmir arrested a drug peddler from Madhya Pradesh. The accused, Kamlesh Kumar, was arrested by the police in the Mendhar area, along with 1.9 kilogramme of marijuana.

PSI Prince Jasrotia and SHO Mendhar Inspector Manzoor Kohli led a team that intercepted a man and recovered narcotics from him. The cops began their investigation following the registration of a FIR. The cops were praised by the general public for busting the drug ring. District police in Poonch are taking all possible measures to prosecute people involved in the sale of narcotic substances. People in the Poonch district have been asked to come forward and report illegal narcotics sales.