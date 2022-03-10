Keshav Prasad Maurya says Public is winning, hooliganism is losing

‘The public is winning and hooliganism is losing,’ Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya remarked as the counting of votes began on Thursday morning. In a tweet, the minister stated, ‘The public is winning, hooliganism is losing.’

Meanwhile, BJP leader Brajesh Pathak expressed confidence about the party’s victory and predicted that it will form the government with a majority. Mr Pathak told ANI, ‘The people of Uttar Pradesh have rejected the Samajwadi Party.’

During the assembly election campaign, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked opposition parties, especially the Samajwadi Party. He claimed that the Samajwadi Party, which ruled the state from 2012 to 2017, has joined with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), but is supporting hooliganism, mafias, and anarchy once again.