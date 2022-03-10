Makeovers can do miracles! Balloon seller turns model

When there is a will, there is a way and when there is the internet, there are unlimited possibilities. Bhuban Badyakar, the singer of ‘Kacha Badam’ and the 60-year-old Mammikka are living examples that social media can create or kill a career in an instant.

There is another name to add to the list. The tale of this Kerala balloon vendor is a fine example of this. After modelling for a fairly gorgeous picture by a wedding photographer, a girl named Kisbu who sells balloons in congested locations in Kerala became an internet star.

According to reports, a small-town girl who supported herself by selling balloons had many difficulties, but her images, which went viral on the internet changed her life. Star of the ‘Internet’ Kisbu was born into a poor household. Her father died while she was a child. After her father’s death, Kisbu and her mother began selling balloons to help support their family.

The internet has taken over the twenty-first century, and no one can predict what will catch their attention on social media. Naturally, millions of videos and photographs are uploaded to the internet every day, but it takes something truly remarkable to go viral, such as Kerala’s Kisbu.

At the Kannur Andallurkavu festival, wedding photographer Arjun Krishnan discovered this young woman named Kisbu in the street of Andalur. Following the admiration of Arjun and others for her natural beauty, he decided to give her a life-changing makeover with the aid of other specialists.

As a result, she went from being a street vendor who moved from Rajasthan to Kerala to make a living, to an aspiring model and now an online sensation. Her mother praised the photographer and other experts for their assistance after the photographs went viral, and she appealed to the public for help in securing a brighter future for Kisbu.