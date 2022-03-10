Punjab CM Channi loses in both seats in assembly polls, congratulates AAP

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi has lost from both the seats that he has contested – Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, in the state assembly elections.

‘I humbly accept the verdict of the people of Punjab and Congratulate @AamAadmiParty and their elected CM @BhagwantMann Ji for the victory. I hope they will deliver on the expections of people’, Channi tweeted.

Channi got over 23,000 votes in the Bhadaur constituency, and lost against Aam Aadmi Party’s Labh Singh Ugoke who got over 57,000 votes. While in Chamkaur Sahib, Channi got 50,000 votes, while AAP’s candidate who has a similar name – Charanjit Singh – got over 54,000 votes.

On September 19, 2021, Channi replaced Captain Amarinder Singh and became the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab. He was the 16th Chief Minister of the state. Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann is set to take oath as Punjab’s Chief Minister at the birthplace of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The AAP is set to sweep the Punjab state, with initial trends in the day showing a surge of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.