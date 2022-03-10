Realme launches TechLife Buds N100 in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese company, Realme has launched its latest neckband-style earbuds named Realme TechLife Buds N100 in India. It is priced at Rs 1299 and will available on Flipkart, Realme.com and select retail stores in the country from 12 noon March 15. It comes in two colours- Black and Grey.

The new earbuds comes with a 9.2mm dynamic bass driver that is packed in a metal sound chamber. It also features Magnetic Bluetooth Connection. It is water resistant. Connectivity option include Bluetooth v5.2. The earbuds are also rated to deliver up to 17 hours of audio playback time on a single charge.