Roads and Transport Authority announces reopening date of Shindagha Tunnel

Dubai: The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced reopening date of Shindagha Tunnel. The tunnel will be reopened for traffic in the direction from Deira to Bur Dubai from March 13.

RTA announced that reopening of the tunnel and linking it with the new bridges along the Shindagha Corridor will enhance the road capacity by 3,000 vehicles per hour, which will bring the total capacity of the corridor to 15,000 vehicles per hour.

Also Read: Realme launches TechLife Watch S100 in India : Know the specifications and price

RTA announced that the traffic movement leading to the Falcon Junction has to move rightwards at the 2-lane exit of the bridge and the traffic movement in the direction of Jumeirah has to move leftwards at the single-lane exit of the bridge and cross the Falcon Junction through the 3-lane northern bridge in the direction of Jumeriah.