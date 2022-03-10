Ukraine leader to address Israeli parliament, requests to speak to Holocaust centre

Officials said on Thursday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address Israel’s parliament about Russia’s invasion of his country and has requested to deliver statements via video to the country’s biggest Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

The proposals alluded to Kyiv’s efforts to win over Israel.

following its government’s careful public stance as it attempts to negotiate peace and collaborates with Russia on Syria.

According to Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, he and Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk agreed that Zelenskiy would brief the assembly’s 120 members via Zoom ‘in the coming days.’

Zelenskiy has attempted to gain support through video briefings to foreign audiences such as the United States Congress and the British parliament. The next recess of Israel’s Knesset, announced earlier this week, may make staging such an event more difficult.

According to the statement, Levy “reiterated his support with the Ukrainian people in this hard hour and wished it strength.”

Separately, Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, stated that Zelenskiy had requested to meet its chairman and experts. The chairman and Korniychuk will discuss the concept on Sunday, according to the statement.

Both sides in the battle have made reference to the Holocaust.