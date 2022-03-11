EU dashes Ukraine’s hopes of speedy accession of membership

On Thursday, European Union leaders criticised Russia for inflicting “unspeakable misery” on Ukraine, but at a summit in France, they rejected Kyiv’s request for quick membership in to the group and disagreed on the scope of sanctions against Moscow.

The Russian invasion, Europe’s worst assault on a European state since World War II, has upended Europe’s security order and prompted EU capitals to reconsider the bloc’s economic, defence, and energy strategies.

In the days following Russia’s February 24 attack, the EU was quick to impose sweeping sanctions and offer diplomatic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, as well as some weaponry supplies.

However, gaps in the bloc’s united front have developed, ranging from its reaction to Kyiv’s demand for rapid membership in the affluent club to how quickly it can wean itself off Russian fossil fuels and how best to frame an economic response.

“Nobody entered the European Union overnight,” Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic remarked as discussions between the 27 national leaders came to a close in the early hours of Friday.