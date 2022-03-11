Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Raffle Draw: Keralite wins 300,000 UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat based in Abu Dhabi, Abdul Azeez has won 300,000 UAE dirhams in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket’s electronic draw. Abdul Azeez still stands a chance to become a millionaire as his ticket will enter the live draw to be held on April 3. The first prize of grant draw is 15 million UAE dirhams. There will be three more weekly electronic draws for Dh300,000 prize money to be held this month.

He bought his winning ticket on March 5 at the Abu Dhabi International Airport counter. Each ticket of the popular UAE draw costs Dh500, and on purchase of two tickets, participants get a third one for free.