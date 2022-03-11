Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth back to work after post-COVID-19 illness

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the filmmaker and daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, returned to the sets on Thursday, only three days after informing her followers that she had been hospitalised. Aishwaryaa shared pictures of herself behind the camera and interacting with her colleagues on Twitter.

Sharing the pictures, Aishwaryaa wrote, ‘And back to work again ….good to be back! #musafir #payani #sachari #yatrakkaran’. In another tweet, she added, ‘Photo dump… as I haven’t been around for long here … #musafir #payani #sanchari #yatrakkran …nothing like being on the sets !’

Aishwarya had earlier on Monday told her followers on Instagram that she was admitted to a hospital after feeling fever and dizziness. Along with the update, she posted a couple of photos of herself with her doctor.

Also Read: First ever Siachen ice climbing festival in Ladakh

Last month, Aishwaryaa tested positive for coronavirus, days after announcing a split with her actor-husband Dhanush. The couple, who got married in 2004 issued a statement announcing their separation on their respective social media handles. Aishwarya Rajinikanth is recognised for directing films such as Tamil romantic thriller 3 and dark comedy Vai Raja Vai.