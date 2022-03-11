Good news for rail users: Apply for PAN & Aadhaar cards at stations now, check details

In good news for passengers of the Indian Railways, the department has now introduced a new service allowing eligible residents to apply for PAN and Aadhaar cards at railway stations. There are also a number of other services offered by Indian Railways at several railway stations. One of the services these stations offer is the ability to recharge mobile phones and pay electricity bills.

According to Indian Railways, such services will be available at RailWire Saathi Kiosks. The department has noted that RailTel intends to set up kiosks along the lines of common service centers. At RailWire Saathi Kiosks, passengers will be able to apply for Aahaar Cards and PAN cards. The provision of tax filing and voter registration services is also available to them. The kiosks will also offer other services in addition to banking, insurance, income tax, bus tickets, and air tickets. Railway public sector unit RailTel has recently reached the milestone of one lakh fiber to home broadband internet users in Tamil Nadu, mostly in rural areas, the company said earlier this month.

‘The service is offered under the name ‘Railwire’ by RailTel. This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy given the fact that over 50 percent of the users are from rural areas, which include many far-flung remote villages with no other access to broadband,’ the PSU said in a statement.RailTel plans to create ‘edge data centers’ at Railway premises across 102 locations, mainly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 rural towns. RailTel’s ‘edge data centers’ will be set up in partnership with partners, according to ANI.