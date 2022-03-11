Got more than 5,000 wedding proposals after ‘Baahubali’: Prabhas

Prabhas is currently the most eligible bachelor in the industry and his amazing looks and powerful physique can make any girl weak in the knees. Apart from movies, the actor’s marital news has gotten a lot of attention. Prabhas’ marriage stories have always been the buzz of the tinsel town and this time too is no different.

Prabhas, who keeps a low-key personal life, has spoken out about his wedding intentions. In an interview, while promoting his latest film Radhe Shyam, the actor said that after the blockbuster hit Baahubali, he received over 5000 proposals. He said, ‘After Baahubali, more than 5000 wedding proposals came. All those wedding requests became a big confusion for me. I will definitely get married .. but I do not know when. My mom wants me to get married and I said that I will think about marriage after Baahubali. I will have a love marriage’.

Prabhas also revealed that his mother, Siva Kumari’s longtime wish is to see him get married and like any other mother, she wants to see him become a parent one day.

Anushka Shetty has always been associated with Prabhas, and rumours indicate that they have been dating for quite some time. However, both actors have declared several times that they are simply good friends. Shyamala, Prabhas’ aunt and wife of veteran actor Krishnam Raju, recently explained that they two are merely good friends and have no such feelings for one other.