Huawei launches MateBook 16 laptop: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese multinational technology corporation, Huawei has launched its latest laptop MateBook 16 in Chinese market. The laptop is an updated version of the Huawei MateBook 16 that was launched in China in May 2021.

The new laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processors, along with AMD Radeon graphics and 16GB of RAM. It runs on Windows 11 and sports a 16-inch 2.5K (2,520×1,680 pixels) IPS display. It is equipped with a 512GB SSD. It comes with a 720p HD webcam, two speakes and two microphones. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The new laptop is priced at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 70,109) for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H model, while the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H model is priced at CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 76,154). It is available in two colours- Haoyue Silver and Deep Space Grey.

It houses 84Wh battery and features a full-size backlit keyboard, along with a fingerprint sensor on the power button. The laptop measures 351 x 254.9 x 17.8mm and weighs around 1.99kg.