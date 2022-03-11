Kerala Budget 2022: 2000 Cr for land acquisition of K-Rail; 4 IT corridors to be setup

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance minister KN Balagopal while presenting the state budget announced that four IT corridors will be established in the state. He also announced that a new IT park will be opened in Kannur.

‘Rs 100 Cr will be allocated to carry out land acquisition for IT parks. Existing IT parks, techno parks and techno cities will be renovated. IT corridors will be opened on NH 66’, informed the minister. Rs 1000 Cr will be allotted to set up 4 science parks in the vicinity of Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kannur airports. Medical innovation park will be opened in Thiruvananthapuram. Skill parks will be established in all districts across Kerala. Rs 350 Cr will be granted for this.

Minister further expressed hope that the Centre would give its nod for implementing the southern state’s proposal for building a semi-high speed railway line and allocated Rs 2,000 Cr for acquiring land from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Pointing out that that the ‘eco-friendly’ project is essential for giving a boost to the state’s development, Balagopal expressed his hope that the Central would sanction over Rs 60,000 Cr K-Rail project to the state government.