Kerala Budget 2022: 26 Cr for Digital University; Kathakali institute to be set up in Kottarakara

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major move, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal in his budget announced Kerala Digital University and allocated Rs 26 cr for the project. He added that Kathakali institute will be set up in Kottarakara.

Rs 5 cr has been allotted for green campus. Encouraging special education, Rs 15 cr has been alotted for the Digital sector. Rs 2 cr has been also granted for Latin-American study centre. IHRD centre in Pinarayi will get an aid of Rs 22 crore. The handloom school uniform project was also announced, and Rs 140 cr will be allocated for the uniform project.

The ministry has allocated a total of Rs 2546 Cr for education sector alone. Along with the new projects, the state budget has also allotted Rs 342 cr for mid-day meals in schools.