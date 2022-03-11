Kerala Budget 2022: Land fair price increased by 10% at a time

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Budget presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal proposed a new slab for land tax and a one-time hike on land fair price by 10%. Through this, the state aims to garner additional revenue of Rs 200 crore.

The green tax on second-hand vehicles will be increased by 50% while the tax for motorcycles that cost up to Rs 2 lakh will go up by 1%. KIIFB will provide Rs 70,762.05 crore for 962 projects in Kerala. Refund issues associated by flood cess will be addressed, and Tax on caravans for tourism reduced.