Kerala Budget to be presented today; Likely to focus more on manufacturing sector

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government will present its Budget today at 9 am in the legislative assembly. This is the second budget in the second term of Pinarayi Vijayan-led left Democratic Front government, and will be presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

Ahead of the budget, Balagopal had said that there will be proposals to strengthen the agriculture sector. The higher education sector is expecting some big proposals. The state is also expecting a rise in taxes in the budget, along with steps to increase private investments.

Balagopal has also revealed that the budget outlays the government’s focus on the manufacturing sector. The state will help the private sector establish business parks here, he added. ‘Besides increasing revenue, the state will also cut down on unnecessary expenses’, the minister had said.