Musk, Grimes secretly welcomed second baby via surrogacy in December

In December last year, Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their second child, a baby girl, via surrogacy. In an interview, Grimes, whose actual name is Claire Boucher, said that they had given her the name Exa Dark Siderl Musk.

Grimes, who is also the mother of 22-month-old boy X A-12, whom she shares with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, disclosed the birth of her daughter to Vanity Fair in an April 2022 cover story.

When Grimes’ baby child started sobbing upstairs, she was in the middle of a chat with a Vanity Fair writer at her house. That’s when she reluctantly announced the news of the birth of her second child.

Elon Musk, who began dating Grimes in 2018, told Page Six in September last year that they are now semi-separated. As a result, when Grimes was questioned about her relationship status with Tesla CEO Elon Musk during the interview, she responded, ‘There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it. This is the best it’s ever been… We just need to be free’.

Also Read: UK team to develop equipment for extracting oxygen from moon dust

Grimes also mentioned that she and Elon Musk intend to have additional children. ‘We have always wanted at least three or four’, the musician further added. In May 2020, Elon Musk and Grimes had their first child, X A-12.