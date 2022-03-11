PM Modi congratulates newly elected South Korean president-elect Yoon

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly elected South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday, and said that he is looking forward to further expand and strengthen the India-South Korea strategic partnership. Yoon, a former top prosecutor, has been elected South Korea’s president to replace Moon Jae-in.

‘I warmly congratulate President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on his victory in Presidential elections. I look forward to working with him to further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership ‘, PM Modi tweeted.

Yoon Suk-yeol, a candidate from the conservative opposition People Power Party, has been elected the president of South Korea, with all ballots counted, according to the country’s national election commission. Yoon gained 48.56% of the vote, and his main rival, Lee Jae-myung, a candidate from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, got 47.83%, in the presidential elections held on March 9.