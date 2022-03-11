Temple gutted in fire mishap in Kashmir’s Shopian; Probe underway

Srinagar: A temple was gutted in a fire accident in Zainapora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir last night. Rojana temple in south Kashmir was gutted in a fire mishap, and the authorities have initiated a probe into the accident.

District Magistrate of Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya along with Senior Superintendent of Police, Shopian, Amrit Paul Singh visited the spot. The district magistrate ordered an inquiry into the incident to establish the cause of the fire. Vaishya said that those found guilty will not be spared and will be brought to book.

Forensic team has also collected samples of the temple and police are investigating the cause of fire and lodged an FIR in this regard, they said. The DM has also directed the sub-divisional magistrate of Zainapora for immediate restoration of the temple.