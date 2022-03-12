3 terrorists gunned down in encounters in Kashmir

Srinagar : Three terrorists were gunned down in three separate encounters in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday early morning.

One terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke out at Nechama, Rajwar area of Handwara. The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its official Twitter handle, ‘#Encounter has started at Nechama, Rajwar area of #Handwara. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice’.

Another encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Serch area of Ganderbal in the early morning of Saturday. In this ongoing encounter, one Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was gunned down by the Jammu and Kashmir police, and further details are awaited.

Another encounter broke out at Chewaklan area of Pulwama between security forces and terrorists on Friday late evening. A Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist of Pakistan was gunned down in Pulwama encounter, said Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar, adding that two terrorists are trapped and the encounter is still underway.