7 dead, 60 huts burnt in a major fire breakout in Delhi

New Delhi: As many as seven people were killed and sixty huts were destroyed in a major fire that broke out in the shanties of the Gokulpuri area on Friday night. Delhi Fire Service department informed on Saturday that the fire was brought under control on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The department officials further informed that as many as 13 fire tenders rushed to the site after gathering information about the incident. Officials recovered seven bodies from the site of the incident. ‘At 1 am there was a fire incident in Gokalpuri PS area. Immediately teams reached the spot with all rescue equipment. We also contacted the fire department that responded very well. We could douse the fire by around 4 am’, said Additional DCP, North East Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the incident. ‘Heard the sad news early in the morning. I will go to the spot and meet the affected people personally’, he said in a tweet in Hindi.