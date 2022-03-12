Breaking News: Fire breaks out in Delhi, 7 dead

Seven people have been killed in a fire that started in the shanties (jhuggis) of Delhi’s Gokulpuri. ‘Seven people died in a fire that broke out in the shanties of Gokulpuri area last night. The fire was brought under control, seven bodies recovered by the Fire Department’, the Delhi Fire Service informed.

According to reports, a fire call was received at around 1 am last night. Approximately 60 huts were destroyed, and seven bodies were recovered from the scene. The fire broke out near pillar number 12 in Gokulpuri. Awaiting more details.