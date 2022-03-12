CRPF personnel killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was shot dead at his native village in Shopian district on Saturday evening. Terrorists fired upon Mukhtar Ahmad at his home in Check Chotipora Shopian. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility of the attack.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and have launched a massive hunt to nab the assailants. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Friday, 4 terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and LeT were killed and one was arrested in three separate encounters with military forces in Jammu and Kashmir. In a separate incident, a sarpanch was shot dead by militants in Kulgam district, making it the second killing of a political worker in the union territory in the last three days.