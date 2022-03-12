Ducati unveils Panigale V4 SP2: Know the features

Mumbai: Italian superbike manufacturer, Ducati unveiled its 2022 Panigale V4 SP2, a high-end racing bike. The new motorbike is in Ducati’s last model of its World Premiere series.

The new superbike is powered by 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine. The engine produces 216 hp power and torque of 131 Nm. It comes with 5-split-spoke carbon wheels and Brembo Stylema R front brake callipers, which are powered by a Brembo MCS (Multiple click system) radial pump. It also features ABS EVO, Traction Control EVO 3, Wheelie Control EVO, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control EVO, EVO2 quick shift and launch control.

The Panigale V4 SP2 is equipped with an electric package giving it four riding modes, namely Race A, Race B, Sport and Street. It also gets gear-by-gear torque curves and four different power modes, i.e., full, high, medium, low. It is priced at $ 39,500.