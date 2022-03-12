German Open Super 300 Tournament: Lakshya Sen enters semi-finals

Muelheim An Der Ruhr: In badminton, India’s India’s Lakshya Sen has entered the semifinal in the men’s singles at the German Open Super 300 tournament. Lakshya Sen defeated compatriot H.S. Prannoy by ‘ 21-15,21-16’. In semi-finals Sen will face Viktor Axelsen of Denmark. . Viktor Axelsen entered the semifinal beating Kidambi Srikanth of India.

Earlier, India’s two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu lost to lower-ranked Zhang Yi Man of China in the second round. Zhang Yi Man defeated Sindhu by ‘14-21, 21-15, 14-21’ in just 55 minutes.India’s Saina Naehwal lost to eighth seeded Thai Ratchanok Intanon of China by ‘ 10-21, 15-21’.