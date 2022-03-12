IRCTC announces ‘Divya Kashi Yatra’: Check fare, itinerary

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced ‘Divya Kashi Yatra’ from Delhi to Varanasi. The service will begin from on March 22 and 28 from Delhi’s Safdarjung station.

Dekho Apna Desh Deluxe AC Tourist Train, equipped with modern amenities for this spiritual journey, will be flagged off. On account of increasing demand, the journey will resume on March 28. The AC first-class fare is Rs. 29950/- per person and AC second class fare is Rs. 24500/- will be per person.

In this 5-day trip, devotees will get to visit religious places of Kashi, the ancient ghats of Uttarvahini Ganga, offering to goddess Ganga during Ganga aarti in the evening, famous Vishwanath temple, Kaal Bhairav temple, Tulsi-Manas Temple, Sankat-Mochan Hanuman Temple, Durga Temple, and Bharat Mata Temple and ancient temples located on the route of world-famous Panchkoshi Yatra of Kashi, Kardameshwar Shiva Temple, Bhimchandi, Rameshwar Shiva Temple, Shivpur, Buddhist Stupa in Sarnath and Kapileshwar Temple will also be visited .

IRCTC offers vegetarian food, excursions by air-conditioned vehicles, accommodation in AC hotels, guides, insurance, etc. for the devotees. Government/PSU employees can also avail of LTC facility on this journey as per eligibility based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.