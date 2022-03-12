ITC launches ‘Abu Dhabi Express’ bus service

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has launched ‘Abu Dhabi Express’ bus service. The direct, non-stop bus service will be offered by private sector operators in the emirate from Monday.

The new service will be launched in two phases. The first will include Musaffah industrial area and Mohamed bin Zayed City and the second will include Khalifa City, Bani Yas, Al Shahama, Al Falah and other areas.

There will be a total of 680 trips each week. All the services will use the main bus station in Abu Dhabi City as arrival point. The service will be available from 5am to 10pm on weekdays, and from 5am to 1am on weekends and public holidays.