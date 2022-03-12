Know how to remove or change bank account on WhatsApp Pay

New Delhi: Popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp launched an in-chat payment tool that allows users to send money to anyone on their contact list over WhatsApp. The payment app got the approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in February 7, 2020.

To use WhatsApp Pay, the user must first send money to contact. After receiving the request from the other hand, the user can set up their UPI account on WhatsApp. WhatsApp Pay allows users to pay money to anyone in their contacts, after which it activates UPI ID.

Follow these steps to for changing the primary bank account connected with WhatsApp Payments:

On Android Phones:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your mobile device.

Step 2: Select ‘More Options’ from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Choose ‘Payments’ from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Select the account you want to designate primary from the drop-down menu.

Step 5: Select ‘Make Primary Account’ from the drop-down menu.

On iPhone:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to the Settings menu.

Step 2: Click Payments under the Settings menu.

Step 3: Select the appropriate bank account by tapping on it.

Step 4: Select – Make Primary Account from the drop-down menu.

Now that you’ve completed the task, you can repeat the process if you want to change your primary bank account on WhatsApp Pay.

Steps to follow to delete a bank account:

Step 1: Navigate to WhatsApp.

Step 2: Select Payments from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Choose the bank account you want to delete from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Select – Remove Bank Account from the drop-down menu.