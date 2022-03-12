Meals being sold online for sky-high prices after McDonald’s closed its doors

McDonald’s food in Russia is being sold online at exorbitant prices since the fast-food chain closed all its 850 outlets in protest of the war in Ukraine. The last few bites of McDonald’s were snapped up by thousands of Russians shortly after the announcement. Hoarders, on the other hand, used the crisis as an opportunity to make quick money. Some spent hours grabbing burgers, while others hoarded them. There are reports that several unavailable food items are being sold on Avito, a Russian auction site similar to eBay.

People in Moscow waiting in line for McDonald's after they announced they would be closing all 847 locations in Russia. #RussiaUkraineCrisis #McDonalds #Moscow pic.twitter.com/CozmFpmexX — ?? (@UkraineLiveNews) March 9, 2022

The price of one meal, consisting of two burgers, two drinks, and a cherry pie was 7,500 Russian rubles, or $56 US. The buyer would need to pick up the meal from an address in Moscow, which was purchased fresh on 9 March. On the other hand, another individual attempted to sell three McDonald’s bags for $697 while another person sold a Big Mac meal for $272. Despite initial reluctance, McDonald’s ended operations in Russia after backlash.

Buy while it's hot After McDonald's announcement that they were leaving #Russia, people have already started selling their supplies on Internet. pic.twitter.com/DtoWbuZ1If — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 8, 2022

In light of the conflict that has brought ‘unspeakable suffering to innocent people’, Chris Kempczinski, President and CEO, announced on March 9 that all restaurants in Russia would temporarily shut down. The System joins the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace. ‘From the start of this crisis, our number one priority has been – and will remain – our people,’ Kempczinski wrote in an email he sent to McDonald’s employees and franchisees.